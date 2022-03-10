- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has finally broken silence over his mother’s claims of being homeless, and the best response he could give was to insult critics who have called him to order.

About a week ago, Madam Elsie Avemegah, popularly known as Shatta Mama, revealed that she had been evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale claimed to have bought for her six years ago.

Her rent has expired for more than two weeks and all effort to get her son to renew her tenancy has proven futile, she said during an interview on Hot FM, an Accra-based radio station.

Reacting to the criticism, Shatta Wale in a live Facebook video asked his critics to mind their own business instead of interfering in his personal life.

According to Shatta, who is currently enjoying his music tour in the United States, nobody should dare teach him how to handle his mother’s situation or how to love her.

“Sometimes Ghanaians just want to tarnish your image. Ghana is already a foolish country, don’t make it any worse. If anybody fools he or she will be beaten. I have made it already, think about yourself. Some of you are telling me to go and rent for my mother, settle your family matters before you talk about mine. Don’t even talk shit about me because the moment you do, I won’t forgive you. I’m a gangster, I’m a crazy dude. If anyone tries to worry me, I’ll enter your anus like an ant. You are all fools.

“Shoutout to anyone supporting my hustle. To those who aren’t, your mothers! Think twice before talking about my mother. If you love your mother, just do that. Don’t come and teach me how to love my mother. Stop talking about me and focus on the village you’re living in. Its not everything I can talk about on social media,” he stated.

