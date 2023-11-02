“You’re the one I want” – Lady leaks chat with man who married just three weeks ago

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady expresses frustration as she leaks her WhatsApp chat with a married man who is persistent on her case just three weeks after his wedding.

The married man in question expressed his desire for an affair with her while referring to the lady as his soulmate in the leaked chat.

The concerned lady quizzed about the position of his newly wedded wife but was met with a ‘Leave her out of this’ response for the man.



Sharing the chat snapshots anonymously via the X platform, a variety of responses have followed. Many condemned the man for his inappropriate advances considering his fresh marriage.

See the chats below;

