“You’re ungrateful” – Ayesem ‘attacks’ Sista Afia

Rapper Ayesem has described singer Sista Afia as an ungrateful being who has failed to acknowledge the investment he made in her music career.

According to the “Koti” hitmaker, he wrote most of Sista Afia’s hit songs but the singer has failed to express the required gratitude.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Connect FM, Ayesem said he wrote Sista Afia’s “Asuoden”, and ‘Slay Queen” and helped her with rap lines to battle Eno Barony and Freda Rhymes.

Ayesesm intimated that Sista Afia has failed to show gratitude for his contribution to her career; an action that has left a sour taste in his mouth about the singer.

He revealed that henceforth, he would not do anything for Sista Afia for free. He would charge for his services since he has realized she is an ingrate.