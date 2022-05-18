type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"You're ungrateful" - Ayesem 'attacks' Sista Afia
Entertainment

“You’re ungrateful” – Ayesem ‘attacks’ Sista Afia

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Rapper Ayesem has described singer Sista Afia as an ungrateful being who has failed to acknowledge the investment he made in her music career.

According to the “Koti” hitmaker, he wrote most of Sista Afia’s hit songs but the singer has failed to express the required gratitude.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Connect FM, Ayesem said he wrote Sista Afia’s “Asuoden”, and ‘Slay Queen” and helped her with rap lines to battle Eno Barony and Freda Rhymes.

Ayesesm intimated that Sista Afia has failed to show gratitude for his contribution to her career; an action that has left a sour taste in his mouth about the singer.

He revealed that henceforth, he would not do anything for Sista Afia for free. He would charge for his services since he has realized she is an ingrate.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 18, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News