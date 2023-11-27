“You’re very stingy” – Ghanaians blast and attack Kuami Eugene for paying his former house help peanuts

- Advertisement -

The relationship between Ghanaian hiplife artist, Kwame Eugene, and his housekeeper, Mary has ended on a rather sad note.

According to Mary in a recent interview, Kuami Eugene used to pay her 400 cedis and increased it to 600 cedis after two years of working for him.

However, due to some unforeseen circumstances and misunderstandings, Kuami Eugene kicked her out of his house.

Recall that sometime last year, Kuami Eugene expressed his admiration for Mary.

According to Eugene Kwame Marfo, as his real name goes, Mary is a very beautiful lady, but nothing will happen between them romantically.

This was after Kuami appeared on The Delay Show for an interview, and Deloris asked him whether he would keep the baby in case Mary got pregnant for him.

Kuami indicated that, although he finds the maid beautiful, she getting pregnant for him will not happen.

“Mark my words, it is never going to happen. I respect myself. I’ve never even thought of doing anything with her,” the artiste said.

Well, it seems the relationship between the two has ended in tears.

Reacting to the news, a set of Ghanaians who have come across the story has chided and attacked Kuami Eugene for supposedly being stingy.

According to these people, Kuami Eugene is very heartless for paying Mary a meagre Ghc 600.

As stated by these disappointed netizens, Kuami Eugene should have paid marry better because Ghc 600 can’t buy any important thing in this economic mess.

