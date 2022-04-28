type here...
Nigeria News
Nigeria News

Yul Edochie slams critics for attacking him over his second marriage

By Armani Brooklyn
Yul Edochie has son with different woman; wife cries and curses
The man of the moment, Yul Edochie has finally replied to critics who have been bashing him on the internet for the past 48 hours after he made his marriage with actress Judy Austin public.

Yul Edochie’s announcement came in as a surprise to many people because he often bragged about his first wife and also bragged about how he normally turns down the numerous love proposals from ladies who flood his DMs.

In the midst of the backlashes, Yul Edochie has blown his own trumpet by suggesting that he’s a real man reason he has taken full responsibility for his child with Judy Austin and married the actress on top as any responsible man should do.

Many people were expecting Yul Edochie to be remorseful of his deeds but it appears he’s very proud of himself as a man with two wives although he’s a staunch Christian.

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie’s first wife whom he has been married to for the past 4 years now rained heavy curses on the actor for betraying the trust she had for him after he went public over his marriage to Judy Austin

    Source:GHpage

