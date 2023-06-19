type here...
Yvonne Nelson ‘exposes’ most known Tema-based rapper for impregnating her and forcing her to abort it

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Yvonne Nelson has publicly revealed for the first time that she committed an abortion in 2010.

The award-winning actress and movie producer made this revelation in her newly launched book titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she was forced to terminate the pregnancy because the rapper insisted that he wasn’t ready to settle down with her because he had another lover.

As of that time, the rapper was based in Tema Community 8 and his success wasn’t guaranteed then because he was still an up-and-coming musician.

Ghanaians have started painting fingers at a certain rapper whom they believe is the one who impregnated Yvonne Nelson in 2010 and refused to take responsibility of the pregnancy.

The book, titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Peduase Valley Resort. Many industry players, friends and the media were there to support her.

    Source:GHpage

