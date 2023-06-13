type here...
Yvonne Nelson blasts Prez Nana Addo over the state of the country

By Qwame Benedict
Actress Yvonne Nelson after a long silence has bashed the first gentleman of the land President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo asking him to wake up.

Ghanaians have been complaining about hardship in the country for some time now but the President and some party faithful believe the comment is just a ploy by the opposition party to tarnish their image.

One celebrity who was vocal during the past Mahama administration but silent during this period is Yvonne Nelson and this has made people call her and other celebrities who joined in her “Dumsor Must Stop’ demonstration out.

Guess after some period of silence and not talking about the current state of the country and the government in power, she has been forced to talk by a social media user.

According to the tweep with the username @Legend_955, growing up he was told that education is the key to success but he is done with school despite all the challenges he faced.

Now his biggest problem is finding a job and he has been trying his best to get employed all to no avail and therefore calling on the actress to help him secure a job.

His post read: “@yvonnenelsongh I was told from a tender age that education is the key to success. But after all the struggle to complete school I can not even get a job. Please kindly help me find a job. I am an unemployed graduate. Unfortunately I cannot attach my Cv on TWitter.”

She replied: “Mr President, we need jobs! stop sleeping.”

See the screenshot below:

    Source:Ghpage

