Yvonne Nelson is not married – Lawyers

By Qwame Benedict
Lawyers for Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson have denied media reports that the actress has tied the knot secretly to her better half.

News went rife yesterday that the Heels and Sneakers actress had secretly married which sent fans, followers and netizens into a state of confusion because her last known relationship was with the father of her daughter Jamie Roberts.

Media personality and actress Regina Adu Safowaah was the first person to break the news by sending a congratulatory message to the mother-of-one.

She shared a photo of the actress with the caption: “Congratulations, odo. I love you. Privacy wins.”#HappyMarriedlife.“

But in a letter sighted from the lawyer of the actress, the said story of his client secretly getting married is false and just a ploy to tarnish her image.

Read the letter below:

