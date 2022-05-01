type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsYvonne Nelson slams Nana Addo over E-levy
News

Yvonne Nelson slams Nana Addo over E-levy

By Armani Brooklyn
Yvonne Nelson - Nana Addo
- Advertisement -

Actress and political activist, Yvonne Nelson has boldly called out Nana Addo for passing the infamous and draconian E-levy.

According to the concerned actress in a tweet, Nana Addo was able to amass massive votes during both the 2016/2020 elections because of the unfamiliar English words he used that made him appear like a competent person.

Yvonne Nelson’s tweet reads;

You lured Ghanaians with your BIG BIG english @NAkufoAddo

In a follow-up tweet, the actress also fumed and projected that the E-levy is an avenue for politicians to loot and share.

MORE money for the politicians ( and their families and side pieces ) SMALL money for the People ( Ghanaians who stay in long queues / scorching sun to vote ) Same ol’ story

Alot of Ghanaians have vented out their frustrations about the passing of the E-levy.

As usual, Ghanaians will cope with the E-levy after two weeks as if nothing happened. Our politicians have succeeded in making us cope with their wickedness and vile natures.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 1, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News