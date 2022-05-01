- Advertisement -

Actress and political activist, Yvonne Nelson has boldly called out Nana Addo for passing the infamous and draconian E-levy.

According to the concerned actress in a tweet, Nana Addo was able to amass massive votes during both the 2016/2020 elections because of the unfamiliar English words he used that made him appear like a competent person.

Yvonne Nelson’s tweet reads;

“You lured Ghanaians with your BIG BIG english @NAkufoAddo“

In a follow-up tweet, the actress also fumed and projected that the E-levy is an avenue for politicians to loot and share.

MORE money for the politicians ( and their families and side pieces ) SMALL money for the People ( Ghanaians who stay in long queues / scorching sun to vote ) Same ol’ story

Alot of Ghanaians have vented out their frustrations about the passing of the E-levy.

As usual, Ghanaians will cope with the E-levy after two weeks as if nothing happened. Our politicians have succeeded in making us cope with their wickedness and vile natures.