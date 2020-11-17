type here...
Yvonne Nelson will be the first female President of our time – Prince David Osei

By Mr. Tabernacle
According to actor Prince David Osei in a post he made on social media, his colleague actress Yvonne Nelson will be Ghana’s first female President.

His comments have been met with mixed reactions from Netizens, however, Prince David Osei knowing well his remarks will create a buzz feels unbothered about it.

Yvonne and Prince have had a good bond since the two started their acting career. This good rapport that exists between them makes others believe they share secrets.

Both Personalities have political affiliations therefore the comment by David goes to confirm that they might soon be joining John Dumelo (an actor/Politician) to do politics.

Captioning the photo shared himself and Yvonne, he wrote; “The future President Snipperdee and the First Female President of our time… I have spoken! ?? if you have a problem with it, you can also speak it is free ? @yvonnenelsongh Gm fam”

Source:GHPAGE

