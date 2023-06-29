Yvonne Nelson’s mother was ‘ashawo’, she slept with many men – Oboy Siki drops deep secrets

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Controversial Ghanaian movie veteran, Oboy Siki, has shared his two cents about Sarkodie’s diss song for Yvonne Nelson which has been trending on social media since yesterday.

During an exclusive appearance on GHpage’s Rash Hour show, Oboy Siki firmly argued that Yvonne Nelson inherited her promiscuous lifestyle from her mother as alleged by Sarkodie – Hence ashawo runs through the family.

READ ALSO: “I tried you” – Yvonne Nelson replies to Sarkodie’s diss; Fires him with all her might

Giving his contentious submission on the trending saga, Oboy Siki expressed his disappointment in Sarkodie for describing Yvonne as ashawo in his ‘TRY ME’ diss song.

Oboy Siki placed emphasis on the ‘ashawo line’ in the diss song and further explained that Yvonne Nelson’s mother doesn’t know the real father of the actress because she slept with numerous men while growing up.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “You wanted me to come and chop you again just a few weeks ago” – Sarkodie exposes Yvonne Nelson

READ ALSO: “I tried you” – Yvonne Nelson replies to Sarkodie’s diss; Fires him with all her might