“I tried you” – Yvonne Nelson replies to Sarkodie’s diss; Fires him with all her might

Yvonne Nelson has replied to Sarkodie’s latest diss song which aims at revealing what actually transpired between them.

According to Sarkodie in his diss song titled ‘TRY ME’ – It was Yvonne Nelson who opted for an abortion and not him as she alleged in her memoir titled ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’.

Sark explained that he urged Yvonne to keep the pregnancy even though he was not unprepared to father a child. But she rejected the idea because she was at the University at the time and prioritized her education.

He said he then proposed for her to meet his doctor for medical attention but she turned it down with a response that her friend had already recommended a very good doctor for her and never forced her to have an abortion.

Sarkodie ended the song by describing Yvonne Nelson as an ashawo who belongs to the streets.

Reacting to these accusations from Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson has maintained that Sarkodie truly did impregnate and abandoned her at the health facility.

According to Yvonne, Sarkodie is trying to use lyrical prowess to sweep the truth under the carpet.

She tweeted…

Insults wont work michael. Respect womanhood , Im happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap.still doesn’t change the TRUTH.

In my book, i narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, lets see what life throws at them. #triedyou

