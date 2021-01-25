type here...
News

Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings wants to become President someday

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings President
Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has mentioned that she could end up running for President of Ghana one day.

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Constituency and first daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has mentioned in a recent interview that she is willing to serve her people in any capacity.

In a conversation with the BBC about her late father, the politician did not rule out the idea of following in her father’s stead.

Furthermore, she mentioned that if the people of Ghana found her worthy to lead the country then she gladly would.

Meanwhile, if she does run for President, she will also be following in her mother, Nana Kondau Agyeman-Rawlings’ footsteps.

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was the very first female to even run for President in 2016.

For a position that has been occupied by only men for years, many believe Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings could be the first to check the Presidential dream off the checklist of females in Ghana.

Source:GHPAGE

