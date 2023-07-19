- Advertisement -

The Italian baby mama of blogger Zionfelix has got people asking questions after she deleted all his photos from her social media handle and later unfollowed him as well.

Zionfelix’s real name Felix Adomako Mensah a few days ago was in the news after his sweet birthday message to his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Minalyntouch.

Though many believed the blogger had no bad intention behind his birthday message, the response from Minalyn proved that she is still not over what he did to her by impregnating another lady while they were together.

Zion’s post reads: “Saving the best for last. Yaa I celebrate you today as you start a new journey of your life. You are a strong and blessed woman. God got you and as His representative assigned to you, I’m also here for you 24/7 as I’ve always done.”

Mina’s response came in hard as that also read; “Zion delete my picture from your page. I didn’t ask you to wish me happy birthday thanks.”

Zion had no option but to delete his post about his former lover since she wasn’t pleased with his action.

But a new twist has emerged as now official girlfriend Erica whom he impregnated while still with Minalyn seems to be angry and has taken down all of Zion’s photos from her page.

Even though Erica hasn’t revealed the real reason for deleting Zionfelix’s photos from her page, some people are of the view that she is angry with him for trying to be part of Minalyn’s life.

Some others are also of the view that Zionfelix is still harbouring feelings for Minalyn despite breaking up with her due to his infidelity and having a baby with his Italian baby mama.

See screenshot below:

Check out some comments below:

iamrukky_mumin: “Erica will always come second so far as Mina is concerned and she knows it. Why isn’t Zion following her? He still follows Mina even when Mina unfollowed him, he kept following her. Zion might have messed up but I’m sure he can never forget Mina, they’ve come a long way.”

Naa_mandy: “The man himself doesn’t know what he wants. She should just stay calm and focus on her mental health”

Adjeicomfort6: “Zion cannot forget Mina soo easily they both did a lot together so Erica calm down na ensia kyir3 de3 saaaa go and ask”

