Blogger Zionfelix from source is now a proud father of two children one from his official and recognised girlfriend Mina Lawani known to the public as Minalyn Touch and his Italian girlfriend also identified as Erica.

A video of blogger Zionfelix praying over a baby cot has gone viral, confirming reports of his children.

There was another video of Zionfelix shopping for his babies in Belgium, and the items he bought for her appear to be gorgeous and cute, which Minalyn appears to like because their daughter claims she loves them.

Watch the video below:

it’s no more a secret now that Zionfelix and his official girlfriend Minalyn have created an Instagram account for their daughter and have also shared some post-pregnancy videos.