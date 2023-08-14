“17 million wedding or nothing” – Man cancels marriage to fiancée as she insists on an extravagant wedding

- Advertisement -

A man has called off his proposed wedding and ended his engagement just days before the scheduled event due to his fiancee’s extravagant demands.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, shared his side of the story in a candid text message sent to Twitter influencer named Wizarab.

The revelation has sparked discussions on social media platforms about the dynamics of relationships and the financial pressures associated with weddings.



According to the man’s account, the primary reason for his decision was his fiancee’s extravagant demands for an elaborate wedding that would have incurred an exorbitant cost.

The man expressed his reluctance to spend a staggering N17 million on a single event, stating that such an expense would amount to wastefulness from his perspective.

Faced with what he deemed an unreasonable expectation, he made the difficult choice to call off the wedding and end the relationship.

In a surprising twist, the man shared that he had taken a decisive step following his decision. He revealed that he had relocated to Singapore, leaving his former fiancée behind.

“I have called it off and my dad supports me saying he stands with any decision I take, her family has been calling me to resolve issues but I am not taking their calls. Am on my way now to Singapore to cool off just need to clear my head. tins will b fine”, the man said.

Below are some of the reactions from netizens…



@Wizarab10 said; “She refused to marry of he won’t spend 17 million on her dream wedding. One naira she is not contributing because it is a man’s job to give a woman her dream wedding.”

@Auntyadaa reacted; “N17 million naira plus for wedding? Or what? I don’t understand.”

@EgwuSamuel49 said; “I know you will need someone like me to join you at Singapore just to pour you water on your head to help you cool off.”

