22-year-old African guy marries a 52-year-old white woman in a plush wedding ceremony (Video)

A Nigerian man has shared how his life changed for the better after he united and married a white matured woman she met on the internet.



The happy man has shared a video showing the moment from years ago during which he still lived in a small room.

He and the caucasian lady could be seen having a video chat in his modest room.

Fast forward to years later, she came down to Nigeria from her country.

Things changed for the man as they got married to each other the traditional style in Nigeria.

Subsequent videos showed the man looking fresh with his caucasian wife.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the viral video…

@MISSIONARY JAY said: “?? this one don fall for client”

@kenanchor wrote: “where una dey see this love from”

@Amy? remarked: “the oyibo will be like this guy make me laugh ????”

@IG Wan Ted: My dreams one day God ??

@(null)? penned: “Congratulations may god almighty bless your new union and heart desire ???”

Watch the video below …

