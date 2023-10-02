Trending video of Yaa Jackson smooching on her brother as she shows her beads and bortos

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and singer, Yaa Jackson, together with her brother Reagan Akwasi Jackson have taken over social media trends for the obvious reason.

In a new viral video that has been severely condemned by Ghanaians, Yaa Jackson who was almost naked was smooching on her brother who was enjoying every second of the intimate encounter.

As seen in the circulating clip, Yaa Jackson was wearing a tight bodycon dress which showed her raw body except for some of her private parts.

Her brother, Akwasi on the other hand was also wearing a simple hoodie with jeans trousers.

Apparently, Yaa Jackson’s over 5 waist beads clearly showed as well as her raw-hairy bortos.

According to a set of disappointed social media users who have come across the video, Yaa Jackson and her brother secretly practice incest.

The disappointed netizens have also called on the parents of the two celebrities ti urgently summon them and speak sense into their heads.

Watch the video below to know more…

