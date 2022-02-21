type here...
22-year-old guy shares a video of himself and his 62-year-old white boyfriend; Set to marry him soon (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A 22-year-old Nigerian guy has taken over social media trends after sharing a video of himself and his old white boyfriend.

Apparently, the young guy met his 62-year-old male lover on the internet and the rest remains history.

Although, he has severely been bastardized by netizens who have come across this video but has since refused to rescind his decision of marrying the love of his life.

A lot of social media users have also asserted that he only wants to spend a part of the huge fortune of his love and doesn’t love him as he wants us to assume.

Well, since he’s an adult and can make the right decisions for himself, we should just allow him to enjoy his life.

Watch the video below to know more…

