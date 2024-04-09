Possible 25 years imprisonment and more troubles – Henry Fitz sweats like a pregnant fish

- Advertisement -

Lawyer Martin Kpedu has disclosed that Henry Fitz will face the full weight of the law following the writ of summons from the State.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on OKAY FM, Lawyer Martin Kpedu explained that it was Serwaa Amihere who first reported the case to the police.

The police then acted on the issue to sue Henry Fitz and other two accomplices.

The lawyer also went deep to explain that if Henry was to be charged for extorting money from Serwaa, he would have suffered a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 25 years imprisonment.

But fortunately for Henry, the police filed for the release of Serwaa’s nudes. However, the case can be overturned for Henry to still face 25 years imprisonment.

