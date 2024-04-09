type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPossible 25 years imprisonment and more troubles - Henry Fitz sweats like...
News

Possible 25 years imprisonment and more troubles – Henry Fitz sweats like a pregnant fish

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Lawyer Martin Kpedu has disclosed that Henry Fitz will face the full weight of the law following the writ of summons from the State.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on OKAY FM, Lawyer Martin Kpedu explained that it was Serwaa Amihere who first reported the case to the police.

READ ALSO: Henry Fitz leaks first chat with Nana Aba as alleged nude video claims and other dirty secrets pop up

The police then acted on the issue to sue Henry Fitz and other two accomplices.

The lawyer also went deep to explain that if Henry was to be charged for extorting money from Serwaa, he would have suffered a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 25 years imprisonment.

But fortunately for Henry, the police filed for the release of Serwaa’s nudes. However, the case can be overturned for Henry to still face 25 years imprisonment.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Nana Aba allegedly set Henry Fitz and Sandra Ankobeah up after sleeping with Serwaa Amihere (Screenshots)

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: You’re a witch – Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba fight dirty as more dirty secrets drop all alleged by Henry Fitz

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more