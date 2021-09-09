2Face Idibia finally reacts to Annie Idibia’s threats & rants on social media

- Advertisement -

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has finally broken his silence over the crisis shaking his marriage with Annie.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, where he appealed to his family members and supporters to back off his personal life.

“I admit that bringing our personal issues to social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everyone have a free for all battle in the name of love and solidarity,

None of us is perfect. I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids. Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una.”

His statement comes after Annie, in leaked audio was screaming on top of her voice — explaining how 2Face, with the help of his cousin, Franky, absconded from the country without any prior notice.

It can be recalled on Thursday, September 2, 2021, Annie Idibia took to Instagram Stories to call out her husband over his suspected intimacy with Pero who has three children for him from their former relationship.

The actress accused 2Face of spending nights with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama under the same roof together with their children.

She further went on to claim that the family of 2Face don’t like and also support his relationship with his other baby mamas despite being married to her.

The youngest brother to Nigerian R&B and Afrobeat star, 2face Idibia, Charles Idibia has slammed Annie Idibia for revealing her marital issues to the public via social media.

In reaction to Annie’s public outcry, the youngest brother to the Nigerian R&B and Afrobeat star slammed Annie Idibia for bringing her marital issues to the public via social media.

Charles Idibia debunked all of Annie’s claims as he chastised and accused her of ranting online because things are currently not going her way.