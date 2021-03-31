- Advertisement -

The managers of Youtube has just terminated the YouTube channel of the 3 Music Awards barely 4 days after they hosted one of biggest music awards scheme in Ghana.

As of 9:00 am today, 31st March 2021, The YouTube channel with the name 3 Music Awards was very much active on youtube and people were streaming on the video platform.

But for unknown reasons, the youtube channel that hosted the 3 Music Awards and its spectacular performances was shut down and terminated by Youtube.

As to why Youtube made the decision to terminate the channel is not immediately known but many people are already suggesting it could be copyright issues.

A search for 3 Music Awards on Youtube gives this result: “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.”

3 Music Awards YouTube channel terminated

GhPage is keenly monitoring and we will keep you updated