32-year-old man arrested for raping a 3-year-old girl

A 32-year-old man named Daniel Udoh has been remanded by Ondo State Court over sexual abuse and exploitation of a 3-year-old girl.

Udoh, who resides at No.5, Alayere Community, Oda Road area of Akure was charged with one count for sexual abuse.

Prosecuting police officer, Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 5 pm, on June 12, 2023.

He alleged that Udoh sexually abused and exploited the 3-year-old minor (name withheld) in his apartment.

Olowofeso noted that the defendant lured the victim to his room where he unlawfully took advantage of her.

“The victim’s mother, who heard her daughter crying, rushed to the scene and met the defendant molesting the little girl,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 32(a) Child’s Rights Law of Ondo State, 2006.

Olowofeso urged the court to remand the defendant pending the outcome the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s, DPP, legal advice.

When the charges were read, Udoh however pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Folashade Aduroja, remanded the defendant at Olokuta correctional facility, pending when the case would come up for mention.

