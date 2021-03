The 4th edition of the 3Music Awards came off yesterday where deserving entertainers were celebrated and awarded for their work done over the year under review by the organizers.

This years edition which was done virtually due to the COVID-19 had the likes of comedians Leksy the Comic, OB Amponsah and Akrobeto raising the curtins.

Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor took over as the host for the main show.

The night ended with Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi going home with the Artiste of the Year.

See the complete full list below:

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

Komot by Worlasi

BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Diana Hamilton

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Empress Girty Osei

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Oofeetso by Sarkodie ft Prince Bright

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Solo – Stonebwoy

EP OF THE YEAR

Blue EP by KiDi

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie – Black Love Concert

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Eno Barony

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Mog Beatz

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Davido

NASCO NEXT RATED ACT OF THE YEAR

Malcolm Nuna

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

King Promise

HIPLIFE/HIPHOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Medikal

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Fancy by Amaarae

FIRST LEGEND AWARD

Elder SK Ampiah

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Putuu – Stonebwoy

AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Enyoyment – KiDI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

No Dulling – Keche Ft Kuami Eugene

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

KUMERICIANS

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton – Adom

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Adina – WHY

MOST-STREAMED SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Mole “Yabre” ft Fameye

MOST-STREAMED ACT OF THE YEAR

Medikal

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Deed Pepol

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

SORE by Yaw TOG

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Mr Drew

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

ANLOGA JUNCTION – STONEBWOY

SONG OF THE YEAR

ENYOYMENT – KIDI

SECOND LEGEND AWARD

Osibisa

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

LARRUSO

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kidi