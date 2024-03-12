type here...
“3tw3 naaaa”- Evangelist Tupac and church members use vagina to create a new song in church

By Razak GHPAGE
Evangelist Patricia, famed Evangelist Tupac, or Nana Agradaa is trending once again for the wrong reason.

Nana Agradaa in a viral video is seen together with her church members using “3tw3” which translates to the vagina to create a new song whilst service goes on.

In the video, one could hear the evangelist and her church members saying “3tw3 naa” repeatedly.

After singing, Agradaa went on to say that she does not understand why people choose to insert their penis into the anus of their partner, instead of the vagina, which was made purposely for that.

The controversial woman of God also used the opportunity to fire some shots at Ghanaians who said that she had endorsed LQBTQI.

Source:GH PAGE

