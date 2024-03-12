- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress cum media personality, Nana Ama MCbrown has been heavily criticized by netizens following a viral video of her dancing.

The actress, as usual, was booked for an event during the weekends at an undisclosed location.

In a viral video, the actress who is known to be someone who respects herself so much is seen on the dance floor jamming to an “Amapiano” song with some unidentified ladies.

The part of the video that caused netizens to react was when the actress resorted to twerking to match the song.

In response to the video, fans of the popular actress have for the first time admitted that indeed, the actress has a fake butt.

Comparing the two females that were dancing, fans said McBrown who has a fake butt is unable to shake it, meanwhile, the other lady who had natural buttocks was able to shake it.

“the natural ones are shaking”, a concerned netizen wrote under the comment section.

“When natural meets artificial”, another one wrote.