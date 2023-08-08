Lady blasts God, warns Him to stop creating humans because he can’t even take care of us the existing ones

- Advertisement -

In a viral video that has garnered widespread attention across social media platforms, a young Nigerian lady can be seen passionately voicing her frustration with the challenges she faces in life by questioning the intentions of God.



The emotional video captures her sentiments about the difficulties she and many others encounter daily, sparking a broader conversation about the human experience and the concept of divine providence.



In the video, the young lady, whose identity remains undisclosed expressed her dissatisfaction with the apparent hardships that she and others in her circumstances endure.



She lamented about the lack of privileges and opportunities she believes she has been denied, particularly in comparison to those born into more affluent backgrounds.

Using her own life as a lens, she emphasized that she has never experienced the luxuries or advantages that some individuals seem to effortlessly possess.

A significant portion of the video revolves around the woman’s questioning of God’s role in human existence.



According to the lady, she doesn’t understand why God has subjected some humans to immense suffering and inequality.

She also talked about being born in a terrible place like Nigeria where she believes she has been unfairly placed.



She bemoaned the economic disparities and living conditions that plague many Nigerians, citing her own experiences as evidence of a broader systemic issue

