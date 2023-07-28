type here...
50-year-old chief with 4 wives arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The police in Delta State have apprehended a 50-year-old community for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at Ebedei Ukwuole, within the Ukwuani local government area of the state.


They arrested the chief, who reportedly has four wives allegedly raped the young girl, whose identity is being withheld, on two separate occasions.

The incident came to light when the victim confided in her mother, who noticed her daughter was bleeding excessively.

Following the disclosure, investigations revealed that the chief, a father of several children, had allegedly offered the girl N50.00 before luring her to an uncompleted building to rape her.

It has been disclosed that the man allegedly committed the act twice and even resorted to threats of harm to prevent the young girl from disclosing his illicit actions.

“The time, he raped her, he did it in an uncompleted building. The third attempt exposed him after he allegedly forced her to take drugs unknown to her,” a source revealed.

DSP Edafe Bright, spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, has confirmed the incident.

