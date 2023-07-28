“My husband cheats on me, says he did not want to marry me because I am a graduate” – Wife cries

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to share her marital agony after her spouse began cheating on her.

She said in a Facebook post that she is considering divorce since her husband stated that he never intended to marry her because she is a graduate and wants to control him.



According to Gloria, her spouse is a high school graduate and their marriage was great at first but he began changing suddenly.

She wrote;

“I am five years in marriage and we have two children, I am a graduate and I am working, my husband is a sec school cert and he has hand work but that’s not a problem for me I love my husband, we had a very beautiful beginning and lots of good plans for the future but all of a sudden I noticed that my husband is beginning to cheat on me.

At some point he was apologizing but lately he started telling me that I was not the one he wanted to marry, that I am too wise because I am a graduate I want to control him, so want to mingle with his level.



I was confused and was wondering the things I do that makes him feel that I am controlling him but couldn’t figure out anything.. one day I went to report him to his sister that was when I got to know that the sister has been the one planting the idea of cheating in him, that Igbo people are too wise and this one now is a graduate better look for your level.

Three weeks ago I had misunderstanding with my husband, the following morning I greeted him he said I should stop greeting him up till now he doesn’t talk to me, we are just living like house mates we don’t talk to each other, the fact that he cheats no longer border me because I am working even the children school fees I am the one paying.

My plan is to save up money and pack out because he no longer regard me as a person or what do you think I should do? Sorry for the lengthy typing”

