69-year-old man uses 17 gods to curse his 15-year-old girlfriend for cheating on him (Video)

A 69-year-old Ghanaian man has been dragged to Mama Efe’s show for using 17 river gods to curse his 15-year-old girlfriend.

According to confirmed reports, the now 69-year-old man started dating the girl when she was just 12 years old.

According to the man, despite providing the minor with all her needs, she has initiated afresh romantic affair with a much younger guy.

Feeling disappointed and heartbroken, the man who is old enough to be the girl’s grandfather summoned 17 river gods to mercilessly deal with her on his behalf.

Now, the man is begging for forgiveness and claims she cursed the girl out of broken heart.

Social media users have called for the immediate arrest of the man for sleeping with a minor and worse of all, cursing her for allegedly cheating on her.

