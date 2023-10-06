type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews69-year-old man uses 17 gods to curse his 15-year-old girlfriend for cheating...
News

69-year-old man uses 17 gods to curse his 15-year-old girlfriend for cheating on him (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
69-year-old man uses 17 gods to curse his 15-year-old girlfriend for cheating on him (Video)
- Advertisement -

A 69-year-old Ghanaian man has been dragged to Mama Efe’s show for using 17 river gods to curse his 15-year-old girlfriend.

According to confirmed reports, the now 69-year-old man started dating the girl when she was just 12 years old.

According to the man, despite providing the minor with all her needs, she has initiated afresh romantic affair with a much younger guy.

READ ALSO: Mother returns from work to find guy seriously chopping her daughter (Video)

69-year-old man uses 17 gods to curse his 15-year-old girlfriend for cheating on him (Video)

Feeling disappointed and heartbroken, the man who is old enough to be the girl’s grandfather summoned 17 river gods to mercilessly deal with her on his behalf.

Now, the man is begging for forgiveness and claims she cursed the girl out of broken heart.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Social media users have called for the immediate arrest of the man for sleeping with a minor and worse of all, cursing her for allegedly cheating on her.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “I want a man with strong and heavy manhood to shit my womb” – Lady pleads online (Video)

READ ALSO: Young lady uses her entire savings to buy her boyfriend a brand-new car (Video)

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, October 6, 2023
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
90 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
91 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways