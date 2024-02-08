7 guys and Jeff chopped you while you were still married to Dr Kwaku Oteng – Afia Schwar dirties Akua GMB

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has accused Akua GMB of having an extramarital affair while she was still married to Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to Afia Schwar who has sworn to defend Dr Kwaku Oteng until she dies, Afia GMB was allegedly dating 7 guys but admitted to sleeping with only one of them named Jeff.

The controversial and highly opinionated comedienne levelled this set of wild allegations against Akua GMB while calling her out for trying to tarnish Dr Kwaku Oteng’s image and reputation.

Earlier yesterday, Akua GMB called out Adonko Group Of Companies which is owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng for trying to intimate her brother.

According to reports, Akua GMB’s brother named Dada had collected Adonko products worth over Ghc55,000 from a distributor at Kumasi and has refused to pay.

The distributor reported him to the police which consequently got him arrested.

Due to this, Akua GMB took to her social media pages to accuse some officers of the Ghana Police Service of working on the orders of the rich men in the country and bullying the poor in the process.

As alleged by Afia Schwar, Akua GMB herself admitted to sleeping with Jeff when she was confronted by Dr Kwaku Oteng and this is why the business magnate divorced him.

Despite their divorce, Dr Kwaku Oteng still clothes, feeds and gives Akua GMB money regularly for the sake of the children they share.

Afia Schwar claims that Akua GMB’s house and the cars she drives were all funded by Dr Kwaku Oteng.

