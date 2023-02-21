- Advertisement -

For some time now, almost all the business owners in the country have complained about the lackadaisical attitude of the youths they have employed in their various businesses.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime TV, Karen Kane claimed she receives hundreds of messages from youths on a daily basis all seeking employment.

But almost all of the people who message her for employment opportunities are not ready to work to their maximum capacity.

Using herself as an example, she explained that despite being the boss, she works 6 days a week but all her employees enjoy two days off.

After a short period of working with her also, they demand a pay rise and promotion because of their entitled mentality.

According to Karen, she thinks our upbringing has played a major role in our poor attitude towards work as well as our educational system.

Sometimes I feel like it’s the educational system, the upbringing, you know, like the mixture of everything. But technically I’ll say that, and this is my honest truth, I feel like 80 per cent of the youth right now are a bit lazy,” she said.

Karen adds that ” I work 6 days, I run my own business and this is our 12th year of doing this, and this is supposed to be my own business, however, I am more concerned at the of the month about the salaries I have to pay but why am I working more than everybody else when everybody else has a day off“

“This is my own business and people who are supposed to be doing the work for us to have the money to pay them are either complaining about, you know there’s always an excuse,

– Karen Kash Kane, Entrepreneur on Unemployment in Ghana on #6thSense pic.twitter.com/C4c3BMGaNY — Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) February 19, 2023

Youths on the internet who have come across Karen’s controversial opinion have slammed her for being insensitive.

It is very stupid and insensitive to say "Ghanaian youth are lazy". You know the number of people sending applications letters out everyday???? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 20, 2023

She was asked why she thinks the youth are lazy and see the nonsensical answer she gave. How is asking for a pay rise after some years of working a sign of laziness? Some of you people get small money noorr nkwasiasem you always go talk https://t.co/c7NOSsl92B — ? ????? ? (@iamopele) February 21, 2023

Lmao she’s so dumb. It’s YOUR business. You HAVE to put in extra work. Talmbout the youth are lazy. And the lizards sitting round the table with her straight nodding https://t.co/7MMxiEICCj — R (@___raee__) February 21, 2023

Why do some business owners feel that their workers must work as hard as them? Proper business owners work harder than anyone else in the business because they have the vision. And the youth are lazy talk, I don't even want to hear. https://t.co/ASZ9omdI5I — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) February 20, 2023

The govt is the largest employer in the country, the controller has the largest wage bill, with all these resources they are not even in the position to determine the % of the youth that are industrious and/or lazy and here you are cooking figures anyhow. SMH!! https://t.co/CJWP57m2Ys — MR. AGBAVOR (@edem_k) February 20, 2023

