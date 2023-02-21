Ghanaian serial entrepreneur, Karen Kane, has sparked a hot controversy on the internet with her latest comments about Ghanaian youths concerning their work ethics.
For some time now, almost all the business owners in the country have complained about the lackadaisical attitude of the youths they have employed in their various businesses.
Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime TV, Karen Kane claimed she receives hundreds of messages from youths on a daily basis all seeking employment.
But almost all of the people who message her for employment opportunities are not ready to work to their maximum capacity.
Using herself as an example, she explained that despite being the boss, she works 6 days a week but all her employees enjoy two days off.
After a short period of working with her also, they demand a pay rise and promotion because of their entitled mentality.
According to Karen, she thinks our upbringing has played a major role in our poor attitude towards work as well as our educational system.
Sometimes I feel like it’s the educational system, the upbringing, you know, like the mixture of everything. But technically I’ll say that, and this is my honest truth, I feel like 80 per cent of the youth right now are a bit lazy,” she said.
Karen adds that ” I work 6 days, I run my own business and this is our 12th year of doing this, and this is supposed to be my own business, however, I am more concerned at the of the month about the salaries I have to pay but why am I working more than everybody else when everybody else has a day off“
“This is my own business and people who are supposed to be doing the work for us to have the money to pay them are either complaining about, you know there’s always an excuse,
Youths on the internet who have come across Karen’s controversial opinion have slammed her for being insensitive.
