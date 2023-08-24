81-year-old woman completely turns into a 21-year-old young lady after a makeup session (Video)

- Advertisement -

A professional makeup artist devoted her time to enhancing the appearance of an 81-year-old woman from beautiful to absolute perfection.



The makeup artist’s goal was to prepare the elderly client for her granddaughter’s traditional wedding.



Through skilful application, the artist adequately concealed the dark spots on the woman’s face, resulting in a seamless complexion.

Despite the presence of multiple wrinkles and age-related dark spots on her face, the woman’s countenance radiated happiness.

Upon completion, the makeup artist crowned her work by adorning the 81-year-old woman with an elegant wig, which significantly contributed to a more youthful appearance.



The artist’s skill and artistry garnered well-deserved praise from the online audience for accomplishing the task with such finesse.

Some reactions trailing the makeup artist…

SHOPWITHLAVIE_ said: “Finally someone has done makeup according to age.”

Erykah said: “She has a very smooth skin for her age. It’s just the discolouration.”

19lmkp commented: “Age-appropriate makeup. She looks stunning.”

Temienor Ejiro said: “Wow! 81? She is beautiful.”

user9123040366819 said: “Grandma. We love you. Thank you to this beautiful MUA.”

Sexyjulie said: “She’s just flawless at 81. Plus this makeup is giving. Very soft and cool.”

