9-year-old Youtuber tops highest earners list with $29.5 million; Full list of top earners

A nine year old has made a little short of 30 million dollars from unboxing toys and video games on YouTube to become the hightest earning YouTuber in 2020.

Ryan Kaji, an American based in Texas but of Japanese descent made 29.5 million from his YouTube channel Ryan’s World to earn the highest on YouTube for the third year running.

In addition he made a further estimated $200 million from his channel’s branded toys and clothings.

The child influencer first began making YouTube videos in March 2015 after watching other toy review channels and asking his mom if he could also have one.

Ryan has hit a fortune just doing YouTube videos with 41.7 million subscribers and his family now run nine YouTube channels.

As an influencer, toy companies are currently courting the 9-year-old to get him to play with their toys so other kids would also see them.

Ryan Kaji has become a brand and his growing influence has led to him being put on Walmart, and Target, and Amazon.

See below for the full list of top 10 earners on YouTube;

1. Ryan Kaji

Earnings: $29.5 million

Nine-year-old Ryan Kaji earned an estimated $29.5 million and 12.2 billion between June 2019 and June 2020. His channel Ryan’s World has 41.7 million subscribers.

2. Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson)

Earnings: $24 million

Jimmy Donaldson famously known by his alias MrBeast, is notable for his expensive, attention-grabbing stunts and philanthropy. His channel has 47.8 million subscribers.

3. Dude Perfect

Earnings: $23 million

Dude Perfect is owned by five friends – Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garret Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney – who play stunts with lightsabers, Nerf Guns and paintballs. Their channel has 57.5 million subscibers.

4. Rhett and Link

Earnings: $20 million

Rhett James McLaughlin, 43, and Charles Lincoln, 42, are some of YouTube’s longest-standing stars, having started “Good Mythical Morning,” their good-natured, nerdy talk show, back in 2012. Their channel has 41.8 million subscibers.

5. Markiplier (Mark Fischbach)

Earnings: $19.5 million

Markiplier has been at it on YouTube for eight years, posting ultra-popular breakdowns of video games which have drawn in nearly 28 million subscribers.

6. Preston Arsement

Earnings: $19 million

Arsement, 26, rose to YouTube stardom off his videos exploring the pixelated world of Minecraft and has since branched out to several other gaming-focused YouTube channels. His channel has 33.4 million subscribers.

7. Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya)

Earnings: $18.5 million

Six-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya, a Russian YouTuber who goes by “Nastya” on her channel, which features the her and her father playing with legos, doing household chores and explaining viruses. Her channel has 190.6 million subscribers.

8. Blippi (Stevin John)

Earnings: $17 million

The only adult creating kids content on the list, the 32 year old launched his channel in 2014. He stars as Blippi, the brightly dressed, child-like character who educates through videos like “Blippi Visits the Aquarium” and “Learn Colors with Blippi.” His channel has 27.4 million subscribers.

9. David Dobrik

Earnings: $15.5 million

Dobrik, 24, has done just about anything to make his audience laugh. He has driven a convertible through a car wash, shaved someone’s entire body and even once surprised his best friend by marrying his mom. (She was in on the joke—they divorced, amicably, after a month.) His channel has 18 million subscribers.

10. Jeffree Star

Earnings: $15 million

Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr., known professionally as Jeffree Star, is an American entrepreneur, makeup artist, YouTuber, singer, and the founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. His channel has 16.9 million subscribers