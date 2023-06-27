91-year old man who left home in search of greener pastures 50 years ago returns with only a walking stick

- Advertisement -

A 91-year-old Kenyan man named Samuel Machuka, who disappeared from his home 50 years ago, has made a surprising return, albeit only with a walking stick.

The man was found in Wote, Makueni County, through the help of the Provincial Administration, where he had been working as a casual labourer on a farm.



According to reports from The Standard, Machuka had left home in the 1970s in search of greener pastures and had journeyed to an unknown destination.

Upon his return, he was joyfully welcomed by his family in Masabo village, Nyaribari Masaba Kisii, although only a few of his peers could recognize him.

His nephew, Robert Makomba, had previously worked with him in Mau Narok in 1995 before they lost touch due to the absence of communication channels.

Expressing gratitude to the Provincial Administration, Makomba stated that as Seventh-Day Adventist Christians, they would not hold any rituals but would instead warmly receive Machuka back home and allow him to settle.



Regarding his marital status, Machuka revealed that he had three informal marriages, but had no knowledge about the whereabouts of his wives.

His elderly uncles, who had been searching for him in vain, expressed relief and stated their willingness to support him in settling down.

They offered him his portion of the family land to build a house and mentioned that any woman with his children would be welcomed back home.

