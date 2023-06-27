type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews91-year old man who left home in search of greener pastures 50...
News

91-year old man who left home in search of greener pastures 50 years ago returns with only a walking stick

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
91-year old man who left home in search of greener pastures 50 years ago returns with only a walking stick
- Advertisement -

A 91-year-old Kenyan man named Samuel Machuka, who disappeared from his home 50 years ago, has made a surprising return, albeit only with a walking stick.

The man was found in Wote, Makueni County, through the help of the Provincial Administration, where he had been working as a casual labourer on a farm.


According to reports from The Standard, Machuka had left home in the 1970s in search of greener pastures and had journeyed to an unknown destination.

Upon his return, he was joyfully welcomed by his family in Masabo village, Nyaribari Masaba Kisii, although only a few of his peers could recognize him.

READ ALSO: Teenage mother murders newborn son by stuffing cotton wool inside his mouth


His nephew, Robert Makomba, had previously worked with him in Mau Narok in 1995 before they lost touch due to the absence of communication channels.

91-year old man who left home in search of greener pastures 50 years ago returns with only a walking stick

Expressing gratitude to the Provincial Administration, Makomba stated that as Seventh-Day Adventist Christians, they would not hold any rituals but would instead warmly receive Machuka back home and allow him to settle.


Regarding his marital status, Machuka revealed that he had three informal marriages, but had no knowledge about the whereabouts of his wives.

His elderly uncles, who had been searching for him in vain, expressed relief and stated their willingness to support him in settling down.

They offered him his portion of the family land to build a house and mentioned that any woman with his children would be welcomed back home.

READ ALSO: Abroad-based mother cries after seeing her son looking tattered despite sending money for his upkeep

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 27, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    65 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways