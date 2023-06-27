type here...
Teenage mother murders newborn son by stuffing cotton wool inside his mouth

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Paris Mayo, now 19, was convicted last week for the murder of her own son by inflicting complex skull fractures on the newborn after giving birth in the living room of her parents’ home in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, in March 2019.

After the bone breaks, believed to have been caused by her foot on his head, she then stuffed five pieces of cotton wool into his mouth – two of which were found deep in the throat.

Mayo then put Stanley’s body in a bin bag and left it on the front doorstep of their home before going upstairs to bed.

It was gathered that the killer had texted her elder brother named George Mayo saying: ‘When you go outside, can you put the black bag in the bin, it’s just full of sick from last night, please.’

His remains were discovered the following morning by Mayo’s mother who called the police.

    Source:GHpage

