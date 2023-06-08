Abroad-based mother cries after seeing her son looking tattered despite sending money for his upkeep

- Advertisement -

A woman living abroad has broken down in tears after watching a video of her child in poor condition despite sending monthly support.

The woman said that she had left her child in the care of family members in order to seek out better opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The mother claims that she sends money to her family on a regular basis so they can care for her child, but to her complete surprise, one of her neighbours sent her a video depicting her son’s current condition.

In the video, the innocent child appeared unclean and unwell.

“Imagine every month sending money for caring your kids and neighbors to send such a video when you are here in Saudi Arabia suffering day and night in order for your kids to look good.”

Watch the video below…

ayenikamedissa6 – only a mother can understand this pain

JoseBrawn7 – Lesson is: NOBODY! I REPEAT, NOBODY WOULD TAKE CARE OF YOUR CHILDREN LIKE YOURSELF – EVEN YOUR BELOVED MOTHER!! I’m still fighting my tear

Lebone – This reminds me in 2013 i went to stay in Free State left my 2girls behind. A neighbor told me how my kids were treated. I came back without notice

Sally – That’s why everytime I get a chance I call my mum to say thank you coz she takes care of her grandson with too much love always clean and well fed

