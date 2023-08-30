95% of Nigerian ladies in Dubai are prostitutes – Hookup Actor, Lege Miami claims

Popular yet controversial Nigerian actor known in the Showbiz world as Lege Miami has stirred mixed reactions among netizens following his recent assertion about Nigeria ladies living in Dubai, UAE.

Lege Miami who is well known for his hookup shows said that 95% of Nigerian ladies living in Dubai are prostitutes.

Lege Miami said this while featuring as guest on the audiovisual podcast hosted by media personality Nedu Wazobia and fellow podcasters.

This is coming days after Lege Miami was dragged to filth by netizens for his music prowess after he released the snippet of his forthcoming song.

In the podcast, Lege Miami who is well known to be an APC advocate said he didn’t receive any money from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather he is supporting him because he believes in him as the person who will deliver.