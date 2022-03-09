“A Kasoa girl I picked turned into a giant cobra in my car at Shaishie” – Man shares a terrifying real-life story

- Advertisement -

This might sound like a Kwaku Ananse story but it’s a real-life event that happened not long ago.

A young guy has shared the terrifying experience she had with a supposed Kasoa girl in the middle of the highway after giving her a lift.

According to the gentleman who prefers to stay anonymous, she gave this stranded lady a lift at Shiashie when he had closed from work and was going to Kasoa where he stays.

He detailed in his writeup that in the middle of the journey, the lady mysteriously turned into a giant cobra.

At first, he thought it was his eyes that were playing tricks on him but he later realized that everything he was seeing was real.

He immediately walked out of the car and took to his heels. We must be careful with the good things we do to others because most people are evil!

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…