A Plus and wife welcome baby number two and it’s a boy

- Advertisement -

Musician turned politician Kwame A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee have welcome a bouncy baby boy as the newest member of their family.

This was revealed by wife Akosua Vee who shared photos of her baby bump and first photos to drop the big announcement.

Other photos saw her posing in front of white and burgundy colour balloons as she announced to the world her new bundle of joy.

After posting the photos, she announced that her son was here and from all indications, she gave birth today, January 4, 2021.

See the photos below:

Akosua Vee

Akosua Vee 1