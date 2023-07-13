- Advertisement -

Entertainer turned politician Kwame A-Plus has announced the death of his dad to his followers on social media.

According to A-Plus, his dad kicked the bucket this dawn after becoming ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He revealed that he spoke with his father yesterday; during their conversation, they spoke about politics and his cousin, who passed away from cancer in the United States and hasn’t yet been buried.

However, he discovered several missed calls on his phone this morning only to call and be told that the old man was no part of the living.

A Plus wrote; ‘Yesterday I had a long conversation with my father. We spoke about politics and my cousin who has died of cancer in the US and is yet to be buried. I promised to see him on Friday and he said “don’t forget to bring some of the brown rice.”

‘This morning I woke up to many missed calls from family members. Just as I was about to return some of the calls, my cousin called to inform me that my father popularly known as Dan, died at dawn after he fell sick and was being rushed to the hospital. Just like that….RIP Dan ??’

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

