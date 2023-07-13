- Advertisement -

Kwabena Marfo a broadcaster with Despite Media has claimed that men cheating with other women outside their wives is not frowned upon in Ghanaian culture.

He responded to actor Adjetey Anang‘s self-titled memoir on Neat FM’s morning show hosted by Akwasi Aboagye.

Adjetey Anang a well-known actor admitted in his autobiography that his wife occasionally discovered him having affairs with different women.

Also Read: I cheated on my wife several times – Adjetey Anang

While thanking his wife for staying with him, he begged her to forgive him for exploring outside by cheating on her several times.

But according to Kwabena Marfo, he believes it was unnecessary for Adjetey Anang to make such a disclosure because Ghanaian tradition allows husbands to explore outside their marriage.

He added that spouses are not required to tell their wives about their secret activities.

He claimed that in the Ghanaian tradition, husbands sneaking about with other women while their wives are away is not considered infidelity.

Also Read: Actor Adjetey Anang recreates popular ‘Pusher” walk on tv

Watch the video below:

Read More: Nana Agradaa threatens to beat the hell out of Rev Obofour