A Plus speaks about Mcbrown’s exit at UTV; Blasts Ola Michael and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

After officially announcing her exit at UTV, McBrown has come under intense backlash from some of her former colleagues who have labelled her as ungrateful for parting ways with Despite Media after grooming her.

According to these people notably Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Abena Moet and Ola Michael, the seasoned actress has benefitted from the benevolence of the management of UTV more than anyone else hence she shouldn’t have left.

Angry Ola Michael for instance said;

If there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister nana ama. we carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one,” “if there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister nana ama. we carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one,” he said.

Kwame A Plus who worked with Mcbrown at UTV has come out to defend the actress and also throw heavy jabs at Ola Michael, Abena Moet and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

The political critics and social media commentator wrote;

If UTV made her a great presenter, then we should be excited to be part of her success story. Do yours and wish others well.

Below are some of the comments gathered under Kwame A Plus’ shade at Ola Michael, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Abena Moet plus the other critics;

Richard Ocran Kwame – For me the most important lesson to learn from all these is that whenever you are given an opportunity to serve or work, you must do it very well so that the market value of your brand will appreciate….

Rejoice Boadu – Perfectly said! Bra Kwame i’v been patiently waiting for your comment on that paaa

Herty Ablavi Coffie – So those people working with UTV nu, no one train them? Skin pains nkoaaa. They should let her be. I hate nanxis

Michael Mawusey Modenou – I’m still struggling to understand why some mature individuals choose to use their radio platforms and precious airtime to mock a former colleague who decided to leave a work environment for reasons known only to her. Do they believe that leaving the Despite Media Group is forbidden or is there more to this situation than meets the eye?

Ironically, there’s a long-standing perception that presenters and local-language radio stations tend to be impolite, crude, and unprofessional. Given the recent events, it appears that these perceptions may be more than just stereotypes, but an actual reflection of reality.

