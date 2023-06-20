- Advertisement -

Contentious Ghanaian political critic, Kwame A Plus, has shared his two cents about the trending abortion story between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson.

In a lengthy post, Kwame A Plus applauded Sarkodie for forcing Yvonne Nelson to abort their baby.

According to Kwame A Plus, just like how Yvonne’s mother lied about the real identity of the actress’ father, she would have also done the same to the rapper.

In his controversial post which has raised massive eyebrows on social media, A Plus slammed Yvonne Nelson’s mother for making the late Mr Nelson appear to the world as a villain despite knowing well that he was innocent.

Read Kwame A Plus’ full controversial post below to know more…

.

Yvonne Nelson made us believe that her mother was a superwoman, she even celebrated her mother on Father’s Day. Her mother did everything to make her believe that her father was the most useless man on earth.

On his sick bed, the man told his part of the story, revealing to her that he is not her father. She therefore had a DNA test and it was confirmed, according to her that yes, the “Satan” was not her father.

Her “real” father was Peter Adjetey, the former speaker of Parliament. That one too the DNA machine was “faulty” so the “real was not realing.” Na as?m b?n koraa ni? And you expected Sarkodie, a young up-and-coming guy to accept a pregnancy from someone who was showing some of her mother’s characteristics?

Sark, you made the best decision!!! If you had accepted that pregnancy, the book today would have read, “Sarkodee is not my son/daughter’s father. The real father is Inyanya” or one of her many boyfriends.

Her mother played the victim to make an innocent man look bad even when she knew the real father of her daughter. This is exactly who these daughters of Eve are.

This gender…. Very wicked!

#halfmanhalfbosom #kwameputin #HalfManHalfAmazing

