A rich model: Details plus clear photos of Fameye’s German lover he dumped his GH baby mama to marry drops

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Fameye, has been trending on social media for the past 72 hours after he was captured alongside a beautiful German lady at the Madina Magistrate Court.

As speculated, Fameye and his German lover visited the Madina Magistrate to make things official between them.

Amidst all these, both Fameye and his baby mama Bridget are yet to comment on the issue.

However, it has been reported that Fameye has parted ways with Bridget whom he promised to marry in 2022 due to some internal misunderstanding.

As we wait for official statements from Fameye and Bridget, clear photos and details about the German-born lady who has allegedly tied the knot with the singer have surfaced on social media.

According to our checks, the lady is a rich German model who has worked with top modelling agencies including;

IMG Models, Wilhelmina Models, Premier Model Management, Storm Model Management, JAG Models, Next Management etc.

Below are some of the pictures of Fameye’s new German wife GhPage has managed to get after hours of deep search.

Meanwhile, some critics have opined that Fameye dumped Bridget for the German lady to get permanent Germany residency papers as well as a working permit.

