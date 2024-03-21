I’ll marry her – Tweet of Fameye assuring his baby mama of marriage re-surfaces after marriage to German lady

- Advertisement -

Two days ago, dark rumours that went rife on social media alleged that singer Fameye had dumped his baby mama for another lady based in Germany.

The speculations that Fameye had parted ways with his baby mama gained traction on social media after the singer was spotted at a marriage court where it has been alleged that he tied the knot to his German Girlfriend.

In the trending pictures that left Ghanaians’ jaws dropped, Fameye and the light-skinned lady were seen leaving the courtroom after their supposed legal marriage.

Disappointed Ghanaians quickly took to social media to bash Fameye for abandoning his baby mama with two kids to be with another woman.



Meanwhile, before all these, Fameye had assured his baby mama of marriage in a tweet he authored in 2022.



Taking to X formerly Twitter, Fameye wrote;



“Lol I born 2 kids 1 pretty woman.. Proud responsible father!!! Trusst the next should be marrying thier mother!! Finishing my estate!! Everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen!

Fameye has two children (a boy and a girl) with his baby mama Bridget Agyeman Boating.

In 2022, the former lovers welcomed their second child and this is what triggered Fameye to openly disclose that he’d be marrying Bridget.

Well, it seems he didn’t fulfil his promise as he married someone else. He is yet to respond to the allegations.

