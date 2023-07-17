Abass Sariki sends a solid warning to Ayisha Modi; Threatens to deal with her mercilessly

- Advertisement -

For some time now, famed Ghanaian realtor and former land guard, Abass Sariki and Ayisha Modi have given different accounts about their supposed affair and marriage on social media.

As known, it was Ayisha Modi who first told the media that she was happily married to Abass Sariki – An already-known married man with kids.

After Ayisha Modi’s marriage claims with Abass Sariki went rife on social media, the revered real estate developer granted an interview with Sammy Kay to dismiss the rumours.

As emphatically stated by Abass Sariki in the course of his interview with Sammy Kay Media, he isn’t married to Ayisha Modi.

Abass Sariki asserted that they are just mere friends and there’s nothing more to their friendship.

After Abass Sariki’s interview with Sammy Kay, Ayisha Modi went live on TikTok to insist that she’s still married to Abass Sariki.

However, Abass Sariki has granted a new interview to issue a strong warning to Ayisha Modi.

According to Abass Sariki, he initially didn’t want to talk about the trending issue but he has been forced to do because it’s now clear to him that Ayisha Modi wants to tarnish his hard-earned reputation and marriage.

He angrily earned Ayisha Modi to keep his name from her mouth if he doesn’t want to experience his wrath.

Definitely, loudmouth Ayisha Modi will react to this fresh warning from Abass Sariki which is currently circulating on the local digital space.

