Nana Tornado has hurled insults at media personality Abeiku Santana for allowing Afia Schwarzenegger to disrespect Coded 4×4 on live radio.

In a video, the outspoken socialite stated that Abeiku Santana was biased in his interview with Afia Schwarzenegger.

Nana Tornado went ahead to say that Abeiku Santana is scared of Afia Schwarzenegger that was why he allowed her to insult Coded.

He further indicated that Abeiku Santana also allowed himself to be disrespected and treated Coded unprofessionally.

Nana Tornado then labelled the Okay FM presenter as a hypocrite and entreated him to render an unqualified apology to the musician.

This comes after Coded of 4X4 fame revealed that he contacted Afia Schwar to help promote his new song dubbed ‘Dada Damoase’ after which both parties couldn’t agree on any terms.

Afia Schwar and later Coded clashed on live radio where the comedienne used unprintable words on the musician.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, Afia Schwar stated that she doesn’t know any stupid and foolish person called Coded.

The loud-mouthed comedienne also added that she doesn’t regard Coded as a musician and that he should pursue another career.

The ‘Dada Damoase’ crooner then apologized to Afia Schwarzenegger for using her term without her consent and also promised to contact her personally to apologize again.