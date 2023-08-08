type here...
“You can’t fool us” – Netizens expose Hajia4Real for stylishly covering her leg tracker in a new video

By Armani Brooklyn
"You can't fool us" - Netizens expose Hajia4Real for stylishly covering her leg tracker in a new video
In a new video from her camp, Hajia4Real can be seen dancing and singing joyfully, exuding an aura of apparent happiness despite the looming legal proceedings.

As seen in the new clip, Hajia4Real wore a vibrant long dress and expensive accessories.

However, what has become the talk of town is her calculated choice to display only one leg to the camera, leaving the other concealed from view.

Hajia4Real-shares-new-snap-amid-fraud-case

This enigmatic gesture has raised questions about why she deliberately chose to hide her other leg.

As we all know, part of her bail conditions requires her to wear a GPS tracker, a measure intended to monitor her movements at all times.

Hence it’s strongly believed that she hid that leg to cover the GPS tracker just to make Ghanaians assume that she’s now completely free while she’s not.

Hajia 4 Real’s journey from a celebrated model and influencer to a figure embroiled in legal troubles for her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam has been a topic of intense speculation and scrutiny since last year.

Source:GHpage

