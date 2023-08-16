Maid caught trying to pour her menstrual blood into her boss’ food – Video

- Advertisement -

In a disturbing incident that has left many aghast, a househelp was apprehended in the act of attempting to taint her employer’s food with her own menstrual blood.



The shocking episode, filmed on camera has ignited discussions about trust, safety, and the boundaries crossed in domestic spaces.

The video shows a female househelp, whose identity remains undisclosed holding a plastic cup containing her menstrual blood.



As seen in the viral clip, she stood beside a container of palm oil, evidently poised to adulterate the very sustenance her boss and kids would consume.

READ ALSO: GH man dies and resurrects in the US; Shares chilling story





READ ALSO: Beautiful and rich 40-year-old female doctor who’s without a husband or child ‘weeps’

The gravity of her intentions is starkly apparent, raising questions about the motivation behind such a malicious act.

Apparently, the incident happened when the househelp was instructed to transfer a specific quantity of palm oil from a larger container to a smaller one—a task that was intended for meal preparation over the course of the week.



However, her nefarious intent was hidden within the innocuous request, as she tried to mix her own menstrual blood with palm oil, potentially exposing her employers to grave health risks.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Trending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to new video of ‘sidechick’ Deborah Adablah looking hungry, pale and darker